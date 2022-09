MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. More than 98% of votes were cast in support of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (LPR) accession to Russia, chairperson of the DPR Central Election Commission (CEC) Vladimir Vysotsky said on Tuesday after counting 69.09% of ballots.

"As of 22:50, 69.09% of ballots were counted. A total of 98.69% voted for, and 0.79% - against," he said.