DPR says Ukrainian forces shelled three settlements in republic within 15 minutes

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic office at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine said Ukrainian forces from 21:05 Moscow time to 21:20 Moscow time on Tuesday subjected three DPR settlements to artillery fire.

The city of Yasinovataya and the villages of Zaitsevo and Yakovlevka came under shelling. Ukrainian forces fired at them a total of 11 shells of the 152-mm caliber.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters on Tuesday said a civilian woman sustained wounds in a shelling of the city of Makeyevka by Ukrainian forces.