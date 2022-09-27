US, Albania initiate UNSC draft resolution on referendums on joining Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The United States and Albania have initiated a draft UN Security Council resolution on the referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Albania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ferit Hozha said on Tuesday.

"Well, we're working on that. The text has been just the due date. We'll see how it goes. We have seen that before and I hope we'll have the council around a text which clearly states have the respect for the charter for international law, and for the unacceptability of what Russia is doing Ukraine," he said.

According to Ukraine’s envoy to the United Nations, Sergey Kislitsa, the resolution may be put for voting within days. "I'm sure you know the results, but it won't stop the international community will have to proceed with his position. So to the GA next," he said.