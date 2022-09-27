India guided by national interests in arms purchases, including from Russia – top diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. India is buying weaponry from several countries, including Russia, and the choice is determined by its national interests, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters on Tuesday.

"Don't think we've faced any problems in terms of servicing or spare parts supply we've got in past from Russia. Where we get our military equip is not a new issue or changed due to geo-political changes. We exercise a choice that is in our national interest," he told reporters in the United States, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The minister said that his country was traditionally procuring weaponry and defense equipment for its armed forces from a range of foreign suppliers.

"We have a tradition of multi-sourcing and for us how to get the optimal deal from a competitive situation is really what this is all about," he said.