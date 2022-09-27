UN chief’s position on referendums in Donbass unchanged — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ position on the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is unchanged, he is profoundly concerned, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary General's position today is the same as it was yesterday and the same as it was when he briefed the Council on it last week, expressing his deep concern about the so called referendums, but you will get more from Ms. [UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary] DiCarlo this afternoon," he said.

He also said that the United Nations doesn’t plan to send any missions to verify the results of these referendums. No, there is no plan for the UN to be involved in that way in any shape or form," he said in reply to a corresponding question.