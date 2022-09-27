US, Ukrainian senior military officials assess Russia’s special operation

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) General Mark Milley held a telephone conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny discussing Russia’s special military operation in Donbass, JCS Spokesperson David Butler said in a statement.

According to the statement, they "exchanged perspectives and assessments" regarding the current state of the Russian special military operation.

"The Chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads. "Ukraine is a key partner to NATO and is strongly committed to national sovereignty and democratic principles."

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

On September 21, President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization in Russia. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists would be called up, who would undergo training before being sent to the special military operation zone.

The partial mobilization would not involve students and conscripts. Only citizens who have prior combat experience and military specializations needed for the operation would be mobilized. The defense chief emphasized that the call-up is being carried out first and foremost for control over the territories liberated during the special military operation.