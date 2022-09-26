Ethiopia urges to resolve food crisis through negotiations, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ethiopia supports resolving the food crisis due to the situation around Ukraine through negotiations, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with TASS.

"Since Ethiopia was not importing grains and fertilizer from Ukraine, the situation might not affect it directly. However, as the toll of the crisis is seriously affecting the whole world by increasing the prices of food grains, fertilizer, oil and gas, construction items, etc., there is no question about it that one way or other it will affect Ethiopia. This crisis is, indeed, causing a lot of social, economic, and political problems around the world. Ethiopia believes that the situation should be resolved through negotiations," the diplomat said.