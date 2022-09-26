Over 1.48 mln voters take part in referendum in DPR — CEC

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. More than 1.48 million people have cast their votes at the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over four days of voting, Vladimir Vysotsky, chairman of the DPR Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Monday.

"As many as 1,480,905 people have cast their votes during four days of voting. The voter turnout has reached 86.89%," he said, adding that more than 411,000 people took part in the voting outside the republic.

September 27 is the last day of voting and the only one when voting will be held at stationary polling stations. During the previous four days, votes were collected by field election commission.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.