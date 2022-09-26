Russia calls for constructive dialogue between Iran, IAEA to find answers to all questions

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia calls for a constructive dialogue between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve problems linked with Tehran’s nuclear program and is convinced that the sides can finally find answers to all questions, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with TASS.

He stressed that in his statements on Iran’s nuclear program, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi proceeds from the agency’s mandate in the area of the IAEA guarantees.

"In this context, he has a number of questions about the origin of uranium particles at several former Iranian facilities. So far, the secretariat is nor satisfied with Tehran’s answers," Ulyanov explained. "We call for continuing dialogue on this matter in a constructive atmosphere. We are convinced that it is quite possible to find solutions."

Grossi said earlier that the IAEA cannot guarantee the solely peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, since Tehran had not provided necessary information on the origin of uranium particles at three undeclared facilities. According to the IAEA chief, Iran much explain the presence of uranium at these facilities and inform the agency about the location of nuclear materials and contaminated equipment. He stressed that the agency is ready to begin cooperation with Iran on these matters immediately.