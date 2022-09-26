Russia has right to defend itself against aggressive West's policies — Syrian top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Syria supports Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine, the Arab republic's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Monday at a general political debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We believe that Russia has the right to defend itself against aggressive Western policies," he stressed, "We also express our confidence that the Russian army not only defends its national territory, but also defends the rights of other peoples to justice and freedom."