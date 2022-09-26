Russia and Belarus will fly their own planes, drive their own cars, says Lukashenko

SOCHI, September 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that joint import substitution projects of Russia and Belarus will make it possible to replace products previously supplied from unfriendly countries.

"We are doing well with import substitution. We will fly our own planes - both military and civilian. We will travel in our own cars. There is no fear," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

According to him, Belarus and Russia have changed significantly over the past three months. "We have seen that we can live and exist normally," the Belarusian President said.

"I've already told them [European politicians] three times that their future is with us. Together with Russia, where they have everything they need. While they have what we can buy from them - technologies and so on. What else do they need? Just we need to make responsible decisions. If they don't want to - it is up to them," the President of Belarus said.