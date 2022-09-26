Russia records 40,188 daily COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 40,188 over the past day to 20,833,109, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since September 6, when 38,500 cases were recorded. A day earlier, 46,758 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,526 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 21.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 23 regions, while in 55 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,936 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,438 over the past day versus 3,409 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,182,861, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,470 over the past day versus 3,314 a day earlier, reaching 1,749,006.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 44,257 over the past day, reaching 19,800,764, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 45,908 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 85 over the past day, reaching 386,842, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 95 COVID-19 deaths were registered.