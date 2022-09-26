North Korean missile flies for 650 km on unusual trajectory — Japan’s Defense Ministry

TOKYO, September 26. /TASS/. A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew for about 650 kilometers on an unusual trajectory, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters on Monday.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, commenting on the situation around North Korea, that Pyongyang "may stage more provocations in the future, including nuclear tests." "We will continue to closely cooperate with the US, make utmost efforts to collect information and carefully monitor the situation, and we will do everything possible to ensure peace and security of our country," he added.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The information was later confirmed by Japan’s coast guard. The launch was North Korea's 19th one this year.