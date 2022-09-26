No talks on Ukraine with Russia currently underway, US top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. There are currently no talks on Ukraine between Washington and Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS News.

"There are no talks because Russia has not demonstrated any willingness in this moment to engage in meaningful discussions," Blinken noted, when asked if there currently were any talks on Ukraine with Russia that the public might not have heard about. "If and when that changes, we will do everything we can to support a diplomatic process," he added.