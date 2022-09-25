Acts of sabotage only turn people in Berdyansk from Kiev regime — authorities

BERDYANSK, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s acts of sabotage in Berdyansk geared to intimidate people have only turned them away from Ukraine, Alexander Saulenko, head of the city’s military-civilian administration, said on Sunday.

"Today alone, terrorists hired by the Kiev regime staged two attempted acts of sabotage in Berdyansk. Two improvised explosive devices were exploded in the center of the city. No one was hurt but the goal of these actions is obvious - to intimidate the city residents, who are making their choice at the referendum these days. Dear friends, these actions have only turned people on the liberated territories from the Kiev regime," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

"More and more people today demand not only the perpetrators of terror attacks but those who issue such orders and hire them to terrorize civilians be brought to responsibility," he added.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said earlier that two blasts rocked Berdyansk on Sunday, at 12:00 and 14:10 local time.