DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk four times in a span of 60 minutes, firing 24 shells, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used artillery of various caliber, including those used in NATO countries.

Donetsk has been shelled by Ukrainian troops since Sunday morning. By 16:00 Moscow time, more than 80 rounds of artillery were fired.