Belarusian top diplomats says agreements were reached with EU, US officials at UNGA

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday that agreements were reached with representatives of EU countries and the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"What is most important for me following these closed-door meetings is that we have managed to resume and continue contacts, communications channel, which are important nowadays and which are needed to exchange information to make clear our position. You can take it from me, we have good, concrete, positive agreements about future perspectives," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

"I don’t have rosy expectations that everything will change overnight, but it is important to understand that there are colleagues (in the EU - TASS), who see the absurdity of the current situation and the necessity of finding a way out," he stressed.

According to Makey, he had about a dozen of meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly "with the European and the Americans," who "asked for confidentiality of conversations." "Frankly speaking, I understand the pillar of democracy - the European Union. They teach us human rights and democratic rules, but practice heavy-handed discipline and square-bashing," he said.