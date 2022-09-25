Western countries unwilling to resolve problems — Belarusian top diplomat after UNGA

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Leading Western countries are unwilling to hear about and resolve global problems, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday, summing up the results of his participation in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I saw no willingness, especially of the ‘great powers,’ to listen to and heed each other. Regrettably. Sometimes, civilization is nowhere near in the civilized West. It even comes to personal affronts, which is unacceptable," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

"Present-day problems in politics, economy, security are far beyond the more-or-less solid structure, which used to exist," he said. "Today, these problems are thrusting apart the ‘UN umbrella,’ which was set up to respond to challenges and threats. That is why it is necessary to think about new mechanisms, build a new umbrella to keep these problems under control. Obviously, reforms are needed. The question is what kind of reforms they should be."