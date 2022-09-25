Official says around 20 foreign observers could not participate in Zaporozhye referendum

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. Issues with visa processing within short timeframes prevented many foreign observers from coming to the referendum on the Zaporozhye Region’s uniting with Russia, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"Much fewer observers than we wanted have come, simply due to short timeframes as people had to obtain visas to get to us. A couple of dozen people simply did not have enough time. [They] are particularly from hostile countries," he said.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.