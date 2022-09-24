UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine on September 27 — program

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council is convening a session on Ukraine on September 27, according to the Security Council’s program released on Saturday.

The session is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, New York time.

Ukraine has requested the session, according to a letter from Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sergey Kislitsa, made available to TASS. Kislitsa suggests touching on the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Ukraine also asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to address the session.