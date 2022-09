YELENOVKA /DPR/, September 24. /TASS/. Eleven Ukrainian male soldiers and 23 women officers have turned to the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with a request for DPR citizenship, said speaker of the DPR’s legislature, Vladimir Bidyovka.

Bidyovka who was addressed with the request said he would inform the republic’s leader, Denis Pushilin, of it.