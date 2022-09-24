Zelensky sets up 20 military administrations in Lugansk Region

KIEV, September 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Friday signed a decree to set up 20 military administrations in the settlements of the Lugansk Region that are not controlled by Kiev.

According to the document published on the Ukrainian presidential website, rural military administrations are ordered to be created in such settlements as Stanitsa Luganskaya, Shirokiy, Markovka, Novopskov, and others.

Zelensky also ordered the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the regional governments to take all necessary measures to set up the administrations.

The Ukrainian president earlier signed a decree to set up 15 military administrations in the settlements of the Kherson Region that have been controlled by Russia since March.