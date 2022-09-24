US will never recognize Ukrainian territories as part of Russia — Biden

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The United States will never recognize the territories of Ukraine joining the Russian Federation following the results of referendums, according to a statement released on Friday by US President Joe Biden.

"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine. Russia’s referenda are a sham - a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter," Biden said.

According to the statement, "We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia. The United States stands with our partners around the world - and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter - in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce."

The United States also pledged to continue providing Ukraine "with security assistance to help them defend themselves".

Voting in referendums on joining Russia began on Friday in the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The voting process is planned for September 23-27.