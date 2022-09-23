Serbian president discusses energy issues with Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he discussed energy issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. We had a long conversation. We spoke about our bilateral relations and I thanked him for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty on the Kosovo and Metohija matter. Of course, we also discussed energy agreements and many other things," the Tanjug agency quoted him as saying.

The Serbian leader noted that the situation in the world is "getting terribly complicated, and the world will never be the same." "It will be very hard. Some world leaders, who requested a meeting with Lavrov, had to withdraw their demand for the meeting. They felt awkward because they themselves requested the meeting. But they received a ban. There has never been anything like that before," he said.

Vucic also spoke about his meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. "I will quote Kristalina Georgieva, she said: ‘this winter will be very hard, and the next one will be much harder," the president said, adding that next spring and summer many countries "will literally disappear from the world's financial radar."

Vucic said earlier that he anticipated that Europe would have to face electricity outages due to the global energy crisis. In his words, the gas price may reach 6,000 US dollars per 1,000 cubic meters in the coming winter. He said on Wednesday that this winter in Europe would be cold but the following one would be "polar." He stressed that only thanks to purchases of Russian gas in due time had spared Serbia from a disaster and electricity outages.