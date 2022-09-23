Hungarian top diplomat tells Lavrov about impacts of Ukrainian conflict on his country

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday he had told his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, that the conflict in Ukraine is impacting his country extremely seriously.

"We are very close to this war, physically. We can't be closer, we are neighbors. And all the impacts of the war are extremely serious on us. So, every day spent with the war is a huge harm to Hungary in many ways - prices, energy, utility, inflation and security. So, if there's a country which is interested in this war to come to an end, it is us. I am always very honest with Minister Lavrov on these issues. I told him yesterday as well that the impacts are extremely serious on us. So, the sooner it ends the better for us," he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

When asked what Budapest thinks about possible solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian top diplomat refrained from elaborating on concrete steps of conditions, stressing that what matter most is establishing peace. "The solution is one word, which is peace, because peace is the solution for everything, and peace is the only solution. And that's why basically from the very first day of this war we were advocating for ceasefire and for peace talks to be launched. And I remember that just two days after the outbreak of the war, I called Sergey Lavrov and I called Ermak (chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Ermak - TASS), and I told both of them that if they need a location, if they need a place where the conditions are fair, safe and level playing fields are being insured in order to discuss about the peace, we are ready. So, in case they need any Hungarian mediation, any Hungarian location, we are ready," he stressed.