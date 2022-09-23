Ukraine attempted to disrupt referendum in Zaporozhye Region, drone downed over Melitopol

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to disrupt the referendum on accession of the Zaporozhye Region to Russia, regional military-civilian administration told TASS Friday, adding that a drone was downed over Melitopol.

"An explosion was heard in the city. Russian air defense system downed a drone," the administration said. "Once again, the Kiev regime sought to disrupt the referendum and prevent the historic decision from being made. All attempts were thwarted and will be thwarted in the future."

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration head Yevgeny Balitsky said that Ukrainian forces use drones on liberated cities in order to intimidate the people during the referendum.

The referendum on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation started at 08:00 in Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics and in Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. It will last until September 28.