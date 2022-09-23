Outdoor voting in DPR referendum reduces risks, Italian observer says

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. At-home outdoor voting in a referendum on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) joining Russia helps reduce the risk of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian military, said Italian journalist Eliseo Bertolasi, who is one the observers monitoring the vote.

"Voting near one’s home is very convenient for people, especially for women and elderly persons, because they don’t have to go far from home, avoiding risks. It is a matter of safety," he told TASS.

Bertolasi pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling attacks on Donetsk and other DPR cities posed a threat to civilians. According to him, the Ukrainian military may try to target polling stations in a bid to undermine the referendum process.