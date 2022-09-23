No violations recorded at LPR polling stations as of 18.30 Moscow time — CEC

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. No violations have been documented as of 18.30 Moscow Time at polling stations during voting in the referendum on the Lugansk People’s Republic joining Russia, Elena Kravchenko, chairwoman of the LPR Central Election Commission (CEC), told TASS on Friday.

"No violations have been recorded [at the polling stations]," she said, adding that the information was updated at 18.30.

Earlier, Kravchenko dismissed fake news reports spread by Ukraine that students were coerced into voting in the referendum.

Voting in referendums on joining Russia began in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, on Friday at 08.00 a.m. and will last until September 27. For security reasons, voters will cast their ballots next to their homes and in door-to-door voting during the first four days of the referendum in the regions.