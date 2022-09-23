Finland to ban entry for Russian tourists with Schengen visas — top diplomat

STOCKHOLM, September 23. /TASS/. Finland will ban Russian tourists with any Schengen visas from entering the country, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"Everyone crossing the border as tourists will be banned to enter the country. It will be applied to everyone travelling with Schengen visas issued both by Finland and other countries," the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper quoted his as saying at a news conference.

According to the Finnish top diplomat, the ban will not apply to those Russians who will enter the country to work, study or visit relatives.