Five-member sabotage and reconnaissance group detained in Kherson Region

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. Police officers and Russian National Guard members detained a sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kherson Region on Friday, the regional Interior Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

"After receiving intelligence, police officers, supported by the Russian National Guard’s South group, detained a sabotage and reconnaissance group of five people in the Praviye Sagi settlement in the Alyoshki District. Large arms caches were found during searches. Machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, over 8,000 cartridges of various calibers, nine guided anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers and ammunition, hand grenades, mines, other weapons and equipment, as well as Ukrainian military uniforms, were seized," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the detained people are now providing information about the goals and targets of their subversive activities, "naming their accomplices so steps are being taken to apprehend them."

On Thursday, the Kherson Region’s Interior Ministry reported the detention of a group of saboteurs who had plotted to carry out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities in order to disrupt a vote on joining Russia. One of the militants put up armed resistance and was killed. Weapons and explosive devices were seized from the detained.