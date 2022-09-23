Observers from Russia, Belarus, UK, Syria monitoring voting in LPR — CEC

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. Observers from Russia, Belarus, Brazil, Egypt, Slovakia, Syria, and the United Kingdom have begun work at the referendum in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Yelena Kravchenko, chairwoman of the republic’s Central Election Commission (CEC), told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, she said that observers from the Netherlands and Germany were monitoring the voting.

"Some forty international observers from Russia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Syria, Belarus, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Brazil, Egypt are working on the LPR’s territory," she said.

Referendums on joining Russia are running in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions from September 23 through 27. In the interest of security, voting during the first four days will be held in local neighborhoods and at people’s homes.