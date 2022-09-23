Allied forces use heavy artillery systems for protection during referendum more actively

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. During the multi-day voting in a referendum in the Donetsk Republic on joining Russia the allied forces are more actively using the heavy artillery systems Tulpan and Malka to protect the local residents from Ukrainian bombardments, the DPR People's Militia said on Friday.

"During the DPR’s referendum on joining Russia, the allied forces have been widely using the most powerful artillery systems to suppress the Ukrainian nationalists’ forces of occupation. Heavy artillery systems - 240-mm self-propelled mortars 2S4 Tyulpan and 203-mm cannons 2S7M Malka provide protection for the people of Donbass with massive fire, preventing the nationalists from disrupting the voting process," the DPR’s militia said on the Telegram channel.

The referendum on joining Russia is being held on September 23-27 in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Polling stations have opened for refugees in Russia.