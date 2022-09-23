Voters cast ballots in Zaporozhye region’s frontline area despite saboteurs’ activities

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. Residents on the frontline of the Pologi district in the Zaporozhye Region, where Ukrainian saboteurs have broken through, are flocking to cast their votes at the referendum on the region’s liberated areas joining Russia, Stepan Lopatin, chief of the district’s civil-military administration, told reporters on Friday.

"Regardless of the unceasing shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces and acts of subversion by sabotage and reconnaissance groups, people living in the district are taking an active part in the referendum. The people want peace and freedom," he said.

On Friday morning, Yevgeny Balitsky, chief of the Zaporozhye region’s civil-military administration, reported that a sabotage and reconnaissance group, whose members were dressed in the uniform of the Russian National Guard, had broken through into the area near the town of Pologi, driving two cars. According to Balitsky, troops have been deployed to neutralize them, and the saboteurs will be either forced out of the region or eliminated.

Voting in referendums on joining Russia began in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, on Friday at 08.00 a.m. and will last until September 27. For security reasons, voters will cast their ballots next to their homes and in door-to-door voting during the first four days of the referendum in the regions.