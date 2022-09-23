Ukrainian army fires six HIMARS rockets at LPR city of Svatovo

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired six HIMARS rockets at the city of Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

"An attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded at 4:50 pm, which targeted Svatovo and involved HIMARS rocket launchers (six rockets)," the statement reads. Reports of damage and casualties are being verified.

LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik, in turn, said that the Ukrainian military had fired a total of 18 HIMARS rockets at the LPR territory, causing serious damage.