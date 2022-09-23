EU’s new anti-Russian sanctions may cap Russian oil price and target IT — Financial Times

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. The latest round of EU sanctions against Russia may imply moves to cap the price of Russian oil and target the country’s IT sector and cyber security, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the eighth package of sanctions is also expected to contain more listings of sanctioned individuals as well as measures against Russia’s software.

Radical EU member states, namely Poland and the Baltic countries, want more Russian banks switched off from the SWIFT system and a ban on diamond imports, FT reports.