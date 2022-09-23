Guterres, Lavrov discuss sending fact-finding mission to Yelenovka

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed sending a fact-finding mission to investigate Ukraine’s deadly shelling on a detention center for prisoners of war in Yelenovka, the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and other issues.

"The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed the latest developments related to the war in Ukraine, including in relation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Fact-Finding Mission on the incident in Olenivka," the office of the UN Secretary General said in a statement.

"They also discussed progress in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on facilitating the export of Russian fertilizer and food products and the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement reads. "The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister also discussed developments related to UN-Russian cooperation and exchanged views on a number of regional issues.".