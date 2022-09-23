Russian bomb squads examine LPR polling stations ahead of referendum

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Bomb squads of the Russian Defense Ministry’s international anti-mine center are examining polling stations in the Lugansk People’s Republic prior to the referendum on accession to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Lugansk People’s Republic, specialists of the International anti-mine center have started examining polling stations in the run-up to the referendum on the republic’s accession to Russia," the ministry said.

Bomb squads are checking polling stations and adjacent territories, using advanced equipment, including miniature cameras allowing to examine hard-to-reach areas such as ventilation and air conditioning systems.

"Dogs are also widely used in the search for explosive devices," the ministry said.

A total of ten LPR regions with over 150 polling stations in total are to be examined during the effort.

On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed to immediately hold referendums on uniting with Russia to the heads of the republics. The next day, the DPR and LPR authorities announced that the vote would be held between September 23 and 27. The administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions later revealed plans to conduct referendums on the same dates.