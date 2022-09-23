Russia’s election authority to assist referendums for refugees — head

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) will render the required assistance in holding referendums for displaced residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and the liberated territories of Ukraine, the commission’s chief said.

"Upon your request, we have sent representatives of the Russian electoral system to monitor the vote in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova said in a video address to election commissions of those republics and territories, posted in the commission’s official Telegram channel on Thursday.

"As far as your compatriots forced to flee to Russia are concerned, the CEC of Russia and our colleagues in Russian regions will render all the required assistance so that each one of them has an opportunity to vote," she added.

"You have done an enormous and incredible amount of work. Just one last step is left, but it would be a decisive one. Take care. The truth is with you. The victory is with you," she added.

On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed to immediately hold referendums on uniting with Russia to the heads of the republics. The next day, the DPR and LPR authorities announced that the vote would be held between September 23 and 27. The administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions later revealed plans to conduct referendums on the same dates.