UN’s Guterres expresses concerns over accession referendums

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his concerns over the plans to hold referendums on liberated territories of Ukraine.

"I am also deeply concerned by reports of plans to organize so-called ‘referenda’ in areas of Ukraine that are currently not under government control," Guterres said. "Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and of international law."

Authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions made a decision to hold referendums on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation. The referendums in all these entities will take place between September 23 and 27.