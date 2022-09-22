Belarus understands Russia’s decision to announce partial mobilization, PM says

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Minsk understands Moscow’s decision to announce a partial mobilization, Belarusian Prime Minister Vladimir Makei told TASS on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I believe that taking all measures aimed at strengthening and ensuring the country's security and achieving the goals of the special military operation is the right thing to do," he pointed out. "Not because we are allies and parts of the Union State, but because simple logic and common sense point to the need for decisive actions when it comes to ensuring the security of one’s country," Makei added.