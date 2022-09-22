UN mission on Yelenovka to depart once all security guarantees are obtained — Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The fact-finding UN mission on shelling of the Yelenovka detention facility will depart as soon as it obtains all guarantees of security, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, speaking at the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine Thursday.

"The Fact-Finding Mission I established following the tragic incident at the detention facility in [Yelenovka] on 29 July is ready to deploy as soon as all necessary assurances are received," the Secretary General said.

He noted that the mission must have free and secure access to the relevant places, "people and all relevant evidence, without any limitation, impediment or interference".