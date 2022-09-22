‘We don’t abandon our own’: DPR head reveals why he agreed to prisoner swap

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has said he signed off on the prisoner exchange because he thought the lives of the allied forces’ troops were of paramount importance.

"I felt the same emotions as those who demand retribution and justice against these war criminals. But in signing the decree, I also felt other emotions. I remembered looking into the eyes of the guys that you are getting back, their wives, mothers, and children. That was what prevailed for me. We need to understand that the lives of our guys are more important than anything else, we have no right to leave our own in harm’s way, we don’t abandon our own," he told reporters.

He said there were times when Ukraine was on the brink of disrupting the exchange. "The process was painstaking," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said 55 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Russian Federation, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, who faced mortal danger in captivity, had been brought back to Russia in a prisoner swap with Ukraine.