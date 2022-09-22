IRGC warns attempts to incite disorder in Iran bound to fail

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Iranian people will not allow hostile forces to carry out another conspiracy to undermine the country’s stability and security, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Thursday, according to the Al Mayadeen TV channel.

"[Our] enemies use every opportunity to achieve their goals, and the recent street riots are another desperate attempt to incite disorder, which will inevitably fail," the statement reads.

The IRGC command urged Iranians to remain vigilant and called on judicial bodies to expose "those who pose a threat to society." According to the document, "conspirators and those behind them seek to take revenge on the Iranian people for their resilience and strategic achievements."

Unrest has been raging in the Iranian capital and other cities for five days. According to Sky News Arabia, 17 people have been killed in clashes with law enforcement officers, while dozens have been injured and hundreds have been detained. Attacks on police officers took place in Shiraz and Mashhad, with one police officer and two members of the Basij volunteer militia being killed. These protests broke out on Saturday following the funeral of a 22-year-old girl named Mahsa Amini. According to the authorities, on September 16, the girl was taken into custody by the morality police for breaking hijab-wearing rules. She died after suffering a heart attack during questioning. However, reports on social media claimed that Mahsa had been beaten by police officers. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi made a phone call to the girl’s family on Sunday, saying that he had handed down instructions to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.