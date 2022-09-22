DPR head says all Donbass servicemen captured by Ukraine are subjected to torture

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin on Thursday said all Russian servicemen and fighters of the people’s militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics that are held in captivity in Ukraine are subjected to torture and humiliation.

"All of our guys are subjected to torture, humiliation, mockery. Every hour, every day is unbearable for them in terms of what they have to go through," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said 55 servicemen of the armed forces of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, who faced mortal danger in captivity, had been brought back to Russia in a prisoner swap with Ukraine.