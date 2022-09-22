Viktor Medvedchuk among freed prisoners, DPR head says

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk was among those freed in a prisoner swap with Kiev, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told journalists.

"Viktor Medvedchuk has been released from captivity," he said.

The DPR leader noted Medvedchuk’s special contribution to the prisoner exchanges conducted earlier. "Let me tell you that in my opinion, as part of the Minsk process, and beyond it with the participation of Viktor Medvedchuk, more than a thousand of our guys who simply would not have survived given the conditions in which they were held, were released. There were essentially Gestapo torture chambers," he stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, in a conversation with reporters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was not commenting on the details of the prisoner swap with Ukraine, including on whether Medvedchuk was among them.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that 55 servicemen from Russia’s, DPR’s and LPR’s Armed Forces who were in mortal danger while imprisoned had been taken to Russia as a result of the prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Medvedchuk’s political persecution

On February 27, Larisa Cherednichenko, Medvedchuk’s lawyer, said the politician had fled his home in Kiev, where he was under house arrest, in the wake of death threats from nationalist groups. However, in her words, he remained in the Ukrainian capital. On March 18, a Ukrainian court arrested Medvedchuk in absentia and put him on a wanted list. On April 12, President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine said that Medvedchuk had been apprehended. On June 2, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed the investigation into the case of Medvedchuk’s alleged high treason and violation of rules of war and submitted it to court. The investigation into a case against him on coal deliveries from Donbass continues.

Medvedchuk was detained on charges of high treason and abetting the activities of terrorist organizations. On September 15, Lychakovsky district court in Lvov extended his detention until November 14. The politician disavowed all the charges.