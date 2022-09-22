G7 foreign ministers agree to continue support of Ukraine — media

TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. G7 foreign ministers at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York agreed to continue support Ukraine, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

It was noted that the ministers confirmed their common position on the global food crisis and growth in prices of energy resources.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other countries imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, Western countries began to supply arms and military equipment to Kiev worth billions of dollars at this stage.