Preliminary results of Zaporozhye Region referendum to be known on Sept 27 — authorities

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Preliminary results of the Zaporozhye Region referendum on becoming part of Russia will be known on the day voting ends, which is September 27, with the final results presumably summed up within one or two days, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the civic movement 'We Are Together with Russia’, said.

"I think we will know the preliminary results [of the referendum] on the same day, that is, after the polls close, because they close at 4 p.m., not at 10 p.m. or 8 p.m., as traditionally happens in one state or another, so there will be enough time to count everything up during that day," Rogov said on Wednesday during a RBC TV broadcast.

"The final referendum results, I think, will become known within one or two days, when all the protocols, all the data from all the polling stations will already be brought together," he added.