EU foreign ministers adopted declaration on situation in Ukraine — Borrell

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers have adopted a declaration on the situation in Ukraine following a meeting in New York, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel said on Wednesday at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The Council has agreed on a declaration," he said, adding that the EU regards the referendums in the liberated territories as "another blatant violation of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

According to Borrell, Russia's actions threatened peace and security in Europe as well as in the world in general.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other countries imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, Western countries began to supply arms and military equipment to Kiev worth billions of dollars at this stage.

On September 19, the Civic Chambers of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) appealed to the heads of the republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on becoming part of Russia. The next day, LPR and DPR authorities announced that the referendum would be held from September 23 to 27. Also on September 20, the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions announced plans to hold referendums on the same dates.