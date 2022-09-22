Ukrainian top diplomat attended informal meeting of EU foreign ministers — Borrell

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba took part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in New York, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister took part in the first part of the meeting to share and inform his counterparts about the latest developments in Ukraine. Borrell stressed that this meeting was necessary to understand what was at stake.