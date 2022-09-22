Blinken comments on partial mobilization in Russia, assures US to continue support Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. US authorities will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a written statement issued on Wednesday in connection with the announcement of a partial mobilization in Russia.

"President Putin’s call to partially mobilize Russian citizens, directing them to fight in Ukraine, reflects the Kremlin’s struggles on the battlefield, the unpopularity of the war, and Russians’ unwillingness to fight in it," Blinken stressed.

"The United States, our allies, and partners in the international community condemn Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and we continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. Together, we have provided Ukraine consistent, significant support for its defense, and we will continue that steadfast support for the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes," the US top diplomat added.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a proposal by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on a nationwide partial mobilization and signed the relevant decree. He pointed out in a televised address to the nation that the line of contact in the zone of Russia’s special military operation stretches "over 1,000 kilometers long," and that the allied forces were fighting "not just against neo-Nazi units but actually against the entire war machine of the collective West," which threatened Russia’s very existence.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up as part of the partial mobilization, and they would undergo all necessary training before being deployed to the special operation zone.